Felipe Massa still wants the 2008 Formula 1 World Championship

The 2008 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is ​​remembered for being the first held on the Singapore Street Circuit, the first ever at night in the history of the sport and for being particularly chaotic following a controversial accident involving the Brazilian driver Nelson Piquet Jr., of Renault, and which caused a series of consequences that led to the victory of teammate Fernando Alonso. That result was decisive for the final standings of the 2008 World Championship, the first won by Lewis Hamilton, who was racing for McLaren at the time and finished just one point ahead of the Brazilian Felipe Massa of Ferrari. Hamilton in fact finished third in Singapore (getting 6 points), while Massa, who was first before the accident, finished the race in thirteenth place (and didn’t get any points).

But what only emerged later was that Nelson Piquet Jr. crashed deliberately, on orders from his team, to favor his teammate Alonso. Massa’s placement was directly linked to the consequences of that accident, and now therefore, following new developments in the matter, the pilot has activated the legal channels to seek justice, claiming that he was “the victim of a conspiracy committed by people leaders of Formula 1», of having lost tens of millions of euros for that wrong suffered and of being, in essence, the legitimate champion of the 2008 drivers’ title.

That Nelson Piquet Jr. had crashed on purpose was known as early as the following year: at first he said it had happened inadvertently, but then first his father – three times Formula 1 champion in the 1980s – and later himself revealed that there had been a precise order from Flavio Briatore, team manager of Renault, and engineer Pat Symonds.

A subsequent investigation by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) ascertained that this was exactly what happened, and decided penalties and suspensions for Renault, Briatore and Symonds, which however were later cancelled. The story ended with settlements and Symonds and Briatore were banned from Formula 1 until 2013 (both, however, had already been removed from Renault). However, Massa now disputes how the question was resolved, because there were no changes to the result of the Grand Prix and therefore not even to the final one of the World Championship.

The Piquet case is highly remembered by enthusiasts. That year Massa and Hamilton were battling it out for the title point by point, after the World Championship had been won by Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen the previous year – still the last victory for the Italian team – who however had started the season very badly and at one point he had agreed to second to his teammate. The Singapore Grand Prix was held on 28 September and was the 15th of the season, the fourth from last. Massa had qualified first, on a circuit where overtaking is notoriously difficult: he was therefore quite sure he could win the race. Hamilton started second, Räikkönen third. Alonso, who was not affected by the battle for the World Championship, being several positions further back, instead started fifteenth after a bad qualifying.

Alonso was the first to make a pit stop, and in those days – he remained so until the following year – the cars were still refueled during the stop. A few laps later, Piquet crashed into the wall at a point on the track where it was very difficult to remove the debris from the car. The safety car then came in and remained on the track for several laps, just at a time when the cars needed to refuel. As soon as the pit lane was reopened – at the time when the safety car started you couldn’t stop in the pits – the cars all stopped together, including Massa’s. Due to a mistake by the mechanics, however, he was given the go-ahead signal before refueling was finished, and he set off with the petrol pump still attached to the car. There was great chaos, and Massa rejoined the track from the rear, receiving another penalty.

Alonso, who had already made his pit stop, found himself fifth instead, and as the drivers in front of him also stopped, he gained the first position, which he had no difficulty maintaining. Hamilton finished third behind Nico Rosberg, while Massa’s race, now compromised, ended in thirteenth position. In the following Grand Prix, in Japan, Massa finished seventh and Hamilton twelfth, but at the one after that, in China, Hamilton won by finishing just ahead of Massa. It all came down to the last race, in Brazil: Massa won it, but in the last corner of the last lap Hamilton overtook Toyota’s Timo Glock to finish fifth, gaining 4 points and ending the season one point ahead of Massa. He became the youngest winner of a Formula 1 world title, at 23 years old.

After Piquet’s statements and the investigation, it became clear to everyone that that incident had distorted the race, but the FIA ​​decided not to intervene on the result of the Grand Prix. It was also concluded that Alonso knew nothing of the order given by his team to his teammate. As for Piquet, he didn’t race in Formula 1 again after 2009.

Last March a statement came out, attributed by the site F1-Insider.com to former Formula 1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone, who claimed he and then FIA president Max Mosley were alerted during the 2008 season of the irregularity but decided not to investigate to avoid a scandal. «By regulation we should have canceled the tender in Singapore, in these conditions. Meaning it wouldn’t count towards the world rankings. So Massa would have become champion, and not Lewis Hamilton». Ecclestone then told a Reuters that I don’t remember saying those things to the site F1-Insider.com.

Massa, however, now seems intent on taking the matter to court, unless he is given a “satisfactory answer” within two weeks. It’s unclear what he means to him, nor how the story might end. The FIA ​​regulation provides that you cannot ask for a result to be reviewed after more than two weeks. The site Motorsport writes that Massa could turn to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), which however has no jurisdiction over the FIA ​​on this matter.