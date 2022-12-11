Netease Sports reported on December 9:

Beijing time on December 9th, Felix attended the press conference before the quarterfinals. At the press conference, the main offensive lineman refused to talk about whether Ronaldo threatened to leave the team, but whether Ronaldo’s presence or absence would affect Portugal team, Felix also made a very personal response, bluntly saying that it has no effect, and he has no obligation to pass the ball to Ronaldo.

Felix: I have no obligation to pass the ball to Ronaldo

The Portuguese media revealed that Ronaldo was dissatisfied with becoming a substitute and threatened to leave the team to withdraw from the World Cup. When Felix appeared at the press conference and was asked whether Ronaldo really threatened to leave the national team, Felix refused to respond to related topics, “I don’t want to. Answering this question, I want to send a message to all Portuguese and the media, we face a great competition, we must be united, please do not disturb the atmosphere of our national team.”

As for whether Ronaldo’s playing will affect the Portuguese team’s game, Felix gave a negative answer: “I don’t think it has an impact, I don’t think I am obliged to pass the ball to Ronaldo. We appear on the court Always try to be the best and pass the ball when we see the best solution. Whether you are on the pitch or not, the tactics are the same and our identities are always the same.”

Looking ahead to the quarter-finals against Morocco, Felix said: “Every team has a different way of playing and in my opinion, this is a tough quarter-finals, for sure we are prepared. “

Portugal’s World Cup journey is like a roller coaster, from a 1-2 loss to South Korea to a 6-1 victory over Switzerland. Felix said: “When we lose, we don’t do everything wrong. When we have the last laugh , then everything is fine. We know what we are doing, a 6-1 win over Switzerland is a great victory, but we have to keep our feet on the ground so we can get a good result against Morocco.”

It is no secret that Felix wants to leave Atletico Madrid. Foreign media revealed that several clubs are interested in Felix, but Felix does not want to talk about the future of his club during the World Cup. Portugal, bring happiness to the Portuguese, and now all my energy is on the World Cup.”

Related Reading:

Portugal coach: Ronaldo is not satisfied with being a substitute but he has not said to leave the team

Portuguese coach Santos refuted rumors that Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team at the press conference before the World Cup quarter-finals.



Santos and Ronaldo

Santos said: “Cristiano never told me he wanted to leave. It’s time for these rumors to end and stop. He left his seat, warmed up, ran and celebrated with his teammates, and João Mario celebrated with him.”

“He thanked his team-mates and the only thing people noticed was that he left alone.”

“On the day of the game, I told him he would be on the bench. Is he happy? No, because he always starts. It’s normal, but it’s a normal, calm conversation.”

93% of Portuguese fans hope that Ronaldo will continue to replace the former international footballer: he has already affected his teammates

Ronaldo estimates that it will be difficult to return to the Portuguese team’s starting lineup. According to the British media “Daily Mail”, 93.6% of Portuguese fans hope that Ronaldo will continue to serve as a substitute. They feel that this can allow Portugal to play its best. Former Portuguese international Fonte also has the same view.



Ronaldo

In the 1/8 finals, the old coach Santos put Ronaldo on the bench under great pressure and let the teenager Ramos start. In the game, Ramos performed amazingly and staged a hat-trick to help Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1. Obviously, Santos’s bold change has received unexpected results.

The Portuguese domestic media made a statistics on whether Ronaldo should continue to substitute. Among the fans who participated in the voting, as many as 93.6% of the fans chose yes. Although Ronaldo has a high prestige in Portugal, fans want to see the national team achieve results. They feel that Ramos can provide more help to the team on the offensive end.

Yesterday, Santos hinted that Ronaldo would continue to be a substitute against Morocco. So, will Ronaldo readily accept the fact that he continues to be a substitute? This is worrying. Portugal’s “Record” broke the news yesterday that Ronaldo threatened to leave the team after learning that he had become a substitute before the match against Switzerland. Then the Portuguese Football Association issued a special article to refute the rumors, but “Record” refused to withdraw their report. Looks pretty confident about the news.

Fonte, who had fought side by side with Ronaldo in the national team, supported Santos to continue to substitute Ronaldo. He said: “We must admit that when Ronaldo is on the field, teammates will involuntarily play for him and pass the ball to him. The reason is Ronaldo’s status, achievements and his current ability.”



Fonte backs coach Santos to keep Ronaldo on the bench

“Without Ronaldo, they were more of a team and that was seen against Switzerland, they played fluidly, without a special focus, everyone contributed and looked fantastic.” Fonte said.

Messi and Ronaldo join forces for a decisive battle? FIFA issued a post: Fantasy ending! Everything is possible

Can Messi and Ronaldo meet in the World Cup final? The official website of FIFA analyzed and looked forward to whether the two superstars of this era could meet in the final. According to the official website of FIFA, Messi and Ronaldo are very likely to join forces. If Ronaldo and Messi meet in the final, It will be the headline news in world sports.





FIFA’s official website commented: “Messi and Ronaldo are two great players who have brilliant careers. In the twilight stage of their careers, there are only two games left before the decisive battle. We can see Messi and Ronaldo come together. Is it a dream showdown?”

“Argentina is getting better and better under the leadership of Messi, and they also have the most enthusiastic support from the Argentine fans. As for Ronaldo, although he may lose his starting position in the Portuguese team, his ambition to fight to the end can still push the ball forward. The team is moving forward. If Argentina and Portugal meet in the final, it will be one of the most watched Hollywood rivalry endings in history. Will we have a chance to see the finale of Ronaldo and Messi as the leading men? The answer to this question is yes of.”

Regarding the prerequisites for Argentina and Portugal to meet in the final, FIFA official website stated: “Argentina must first win the Dutch team, and then face the winner between Croatia and Brazil in the semi-finals. Portugal will be in the final for the fourth time in 2019. Portugal will have to beat Morocco first, then the winners of France and England, and although both Portugal and Argentina will need to jump over hurdles, nothing is out of the question.”

According to the official website of FIFA, many fans all over the world hope to see the direct dialogue between the two superstars. It’s going to soar and it’s going to grab the headlines in sports media all over the world.”

Who is greater, Ronaldo or Messi? FIFA’s official website stated that if the two meet for a decisive battle, the answer to this question will be found. “The two players who have won the most personal honors, one of them will win the world championship, and the other player has to accept this reality. That’s where the ‘greatest player’ debate is settled.”