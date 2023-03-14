Et was a very special winter for Felix Rijhnen, as an athlete and privately. It started with a bang when the speed skater from Darmstadt achieved the first World Cup victory by a German in years and the first ever in a mass start race. That was in mid-November in the Norwegian city of Stavanger. At the end of January, great private luck awaited the Olympic participant in Tokyo with the birth of his first child.

And at the end of the season on ice last Saturday, Rijhnen set another record on the doorstep of his club OEC Frankfurt. The 32-year-old dared to break the 37-year-old track record over 5,000 meters on the outer ring of the Frankfurt ice rink – and, despite the windy weather, clearly undercut it.

“The last few weeks have been turbulent”

Rijhnen completed the distance in 6:54 minutes, the two-time Olympic medalist Michael Hadschieff from Austria had set the long-standing record time of 7:09 minutes in 1986. “I’ve had my eye on immortalizing myself with a record on my home track for a long time. It was a nice end to the ice season,” says Rijhnen, who will turn to his second career, speed skating, again in the summer months.

A week earlier, the southern Hessian had impressed at the speed skating world championships in Heerenveen with eleventh place over 5000 meters – in general he has established himself as the best German in or close to the top ten in the world at this distance. In the World Championship mass start race, he was eliminated in the semi-finals after colliding with an opponent. “The last few weeks have been turbulent,” said Rijhnen.

In the weeks before and after the birth of his son, he had made do with the ice conditions in Frankfurt, which were actually unsuitable for top athletes. Now the change to asphalt, which he has already practiced, is pending. His speedskating season picks up speed in April with the Berlin Half Marathon. In July, the all-round top athlete wants to add another medal collection to his rolls at the World Championships in Italy. At the end of September the new ice age begins again for him.