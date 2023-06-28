Fèlsina relies on ZedComm to make its reality known – Sport Marketing News

To tell his reality of the Chianti Classico terroir, Felsina he chose Zed_Comm, partner for communication activities, press office and public relations. The Tuscan company’s goal is to present its historic winemaking reality, disseminating corporate news, product launches and events to the local and national media to bring the press of the wine sector closer together, as well as food and lifestyle.

Domenico Poggiali bought the Fèlsina farm in 1966 in Castelnuovo Berardenga. Domenico and his son Giuseppe Poggiali were immediately aware of the great enological vocation of this border area, between the hills of the Chianti Classico and those of the Colli Senesi, and in the course of a few years they planted over forty hectares of vineyards, focusing in particular on on pure Sangiovese. With the entry into the company of Giuseppe Mazzocolin and the oenologist Franco Bernabei, the profile that the company still maintains is even better outlined and which has been successfully carried forward since the 1990s by John Poggialison of Giuseppe Poggiali and today at the helm of Fèlsina.

The flagship wines of Fèlsina are Fontalloro and Rancia. Both Sangiovese in purity, Fontalloro is produced with grapes from both Chianti Classico and Chianti Colli Senesi, completely different terroirs that give life to a unique Supertuscan, while Rancia is the Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG.

The agency’s goal will be to make the most of the positioning of Fèlsina and its wines, analyzing in detail the activity of the winemakers and the choices in the cellar, giving a voice to the protagonists, increasing their opportunities for media visibility and strengthening the mission of the company. The same strategy will also guide Facebook and Instagram profiles, where the consumer public will be able to become passionate about the company’s work.