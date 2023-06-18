Home » Fencer Choupenitch finished 20th while defending his fifth place at the EC
Fencer Choupenitch finished 20th while defending his fifth place at the EC

Twenty-nine-year-old Choupenitch managed the group stage with a record of five wins and one defeat. In the first round of the elimination part, the native of Brno defeated the Portuguese Luis Macedo 15:10, but then lost with the last hit 11:12 to the former individual world and European champion Alessio Foconi from Italy.

Another Czech foil player Marek Totušek finished thirty-fourth after being eliminated in the first round, Jan Krejčík did not advance from the group. Italian Filippo Machi won the gold.

In Plovdiv, in addition to the European titles, points for Olympic qualification were fought for. The organization of the championship was ordered at the last minute by the European Association of International Federations so that the fencers of Russia and Belarus could take part in it.

They are not allowed to go to Poland for the European Games, where points for the individual rankings were originally supposed to be distributed. There will be an individual and team tournament in Poland, but only teams will receive qualification points.

