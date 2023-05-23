Fencing, bronze medal for Carmelo Gurrieri in blind epee

It was Sicily that hosted the 2023 edition of the Italian Paralympic and Blind Championships last weekend in the Palazzetto dello Sport of Santa Venerina in Acireale. For Conad Scherma Modica comes the bronze medal of Carmelo Gurrieri in the blind sword.

After an excellent preliminary round, Gurrieri entered the direct elimination table as the No. 2 seed. In the round of 16 it’s the Modica derby with training partner Tommaso Ferraro passed 10/5. In the quarterfinals he faced and won against the Neapolitan Miranda Mercu by 10/6 thus earning a step on the podium, to then give in the semifinals to the Pisan Pesaresi, who was subsequently the winner of the race and the Italian title. Good performance also for Leonardo Napolitano 6th classified in the Paralympic category C of men’s epee, stopped at the foot of the podium by the Pisan Venturi. Simultaneously with the Santa Venerina races, the long kermesse of National Championships in Riccione concluded, which in two weeks saw the under14s first take to the platform for the Italian category Championship and then the under17s and under20s for the Gold National Championships. The high note was missing for the Modican fencers, but in evidence with a good performance among the under14s Ottavia Iacono in the female student foil, stopped for the eight-man final by Fattori from Jesina, who then won the competition; among the under17s Edoardo Aprile and Emanuele Santoro who both came close to the eight-man final of the gold men’s foil.

Next weekend for the Conad Scherma Modica target aimed at Padua for the Italian Cadet and Youth Championships. A large team from the County will leave for Veneto to compete for the Italian titles in the category: Aprile, Cartia, Benedetto, Pitino, Scalora will compete in the men’s foil cadet trial, Stepovik among the women’s foil cadets and Tidona in the men’s épée cadets. Benedetto and Scalora will also participate in the competition in the upper category of young men’s foil together with Spampinato.