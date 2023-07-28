Fencing, feat of the blue Marini: he beats the American Itkin and wins the gold medal at the World Championships

Enterprise of the blue Thomas Marini ai fencing world championships of Milan: the 23-year-old athlete from Ancona of the Fiamme Oro beats the American Nick I cried for 15-13 and wins theoro In the male foil. For Italy it is the seventh medal in this edition, the second gold after that of another foil player, Alice Volpi.

“I put a lot of heart and a lot of healthy madness. I’ve been looking for him since last year, being able to catch him in these conditions is really worth a lot”, the new world champion told Rai Sport after the race. “I am very excited, it was a very difficult period for me, I have a shoulder problem and on August 2nd I will have to operate. It was very difficult not to think about it. I tried to fight to the end with pain and I did. I had to pull out teethI hadn’t made the European Championships and I decided to take a risk for the World Cup at home”.

