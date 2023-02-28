At the Cadet and Youth European Championships underway in Tallinn (Estonia) superlative performance of the under17 men’s foil team led by the Conad Scherma Modica bearer Fernando Scalora, who together with De Cristofaro from Brescia, Poggio from Turin and Pasin from Treviso, win the title European.

The blue cadets enter the match starting from the round of 16 scoreboard (with a formation that will see our Scalora in the delicate role of last fractionist throughout the match), where they easily overcame the Greek team by 45/24. In the quarterfinals they faced the Ukrainian team, which in the first part of the match surprises and puts our team in difficulty, taking the lead until 16/20. Exactly in the central assault Fernando gets on the platform, who with a peremptory 9/1 given to the Ukrainian Korzhovoy gives the blue team the lead again on 25/21 and also gives the boost to his team mates, who from that moment take only 4 hits and the match ends with a clear 45/25. In the semifinals it was time to face the hostile Israeli team, with a match initially in substantial balance, up to the 6th match which saw the Israelis ahead for 23/25. As in the previous match, a fundamental assault by Scalora, who by regulating Traitel Crystal for 7/2 brought Italy back ahead on 30/27 and gave a jolt to the team, which maintained and increased the advantage until the final 45/39.

In the final for the title, against accredited Great Britain, a great performance by the Azzurrini, and another very important match by Scalora, who in the second bout won 9/2 over Archer overturns the initial English advantage, and as in the previous matches seems to give the impetus to his teammates, who from that moment increase the lead up to +12, to then manage and win by 45/36. A few days earlier in the individual event Scalora had come close to the podium, finishing in 7th individual place stopped for the podium by the Israeli Lemberger. Regret for an individual medal only touched, but a result that still allowed Scalora to receive from the hands of maestro Giorgio Scarso, President of the European Confederation, the special prize as nº1 in the European cadet foil male ranking of the 2022/2023 season.