Fencing, silver Navarria in epee at the European Championships in Plovdiv: 7th blue medal

The en plein on Friday, with six medals between women’s foil and men’s epee, could not be repeated, but on the second day of the Championships Individual absolute European Championships in Plovdiv 2023 however, he was not stingy for the blue fencing, which brought home the seventh podium, Mara Navarria’s silver in the sword competition, which guarantees first place in the medal table. The 37-year-old from Udine has put all her experience on the platform to update a palmares that had opened at the European Championships in Leipzig 2010 with a silver, even if in the team event, which in this edition of the continental event will instead take place in Krakow, in Poland, from 20 to 25 June. Navarria, fresh champion of Italy, reached the final with a clear path: six victories in as many assaults in the group stage, then the 15-3 successes over the Serbian Grijak and 15-8 over the Polish Pytka, before the 15-13 over the Swiss Krieger in the quarterfinals , which earned the Friulian entry into the medals area. The Army swordsman then defeated Estonian Nelli Differt 15-10 in the semifinals. Only in the last act came the stop against the French Louis Marie, winner 15-8.