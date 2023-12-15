Fencing, Spadaro one step away from the final at the national event

Ancona, 9-10 December 2023 1st round Gran Prix Kinder “Joy of Moving” FM-FF Under 14 Photo: TRIFILETTI ANDREA / BIZZI Team

Debut on the national stages for the very young under-14 foil players at the 1st National Trial of the Kinder+Sport Grand Prix, qualifying stage for the Italian Youth Grand Prix Championship of the month of May.

There were also at the PalaRossini in Ancona, with over 800 fencers from all over Italy eight athletes from Conad Scherma Modica in the race, accompanied by maestro Stefano Pedriglieri. In the girls category, excellent performance Sofia Spadaro who, after a preliminary round with five victories and only one defeat, entered the direct elimination bracket directly in the round of 64. Here he won the first match 4/1 against Pergolini from Jesi; in the following round against Arezzo Peruzzi won 6/4 thus reaching the round of 16. In the assault that was worth the 8-way final against Gervasutti from Mestre, a small hand injury affected her performance and saw her forced to yield 4/10 to the Venetian.

A 10th place finish in the standings for Sofia, who despite his small physique demonstrated great determination in this first national experience, which together with her consistency in training will certainly give her the possibility of future satisfaction on the pitch. In the same category Celeste Guccione, who with still a few weeks of experience on the platform and plenty of room for growth, has to settle for 67th place in the rankings. Unlucky race in the boys category Matteo Leggiowho after a good preliminary round, lost by a single thrust 9/10 against the Milanese Negroni an assault led for a long time.

In the very young category Gioele Flamingo and Alberto Pisana they both had a good preliminary round with 4 wins, and while the former passed the first live round 10/6 against the Roman Superbo, before losing to the Florentine Panichi; the second objectively went out prematurely against Truciolini from Arezzo. In the boys category Mattia Noratodespite 3 victories in the preliminary round and notable progress compared to last season’s races, he was unable to overcome the obstacle of direct elimination, just like his category mate Andrea Fortunato. Finally, a pinch of regret for Carla De Leva in the student category, stopped in 40th place more by her fears than by her opponent, for a result that certainly does not reflect her real value.

For all the under-14s of Conad Scherma Modica next appointment is the 2nd regional test on 13/14 January in Caltagirone.

