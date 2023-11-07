Fencing, Spampinato bronze medal in Bari

The extremely positive period continues for Conad Scherma Modica, which again this weekend, the third in a row brings an athlete to a medal.

After Scalora at the Mediterranean Cup and Stepovyk at the National Cadet Trial, it’s the turn of Francesco Spampinato climb the podium at the 1st Zone 2 Overall Qualification Trial in Bari. 137 athletes at the starting line in search of the 37 passes to participate in the National Qualifying Trial for the Overall Championships in Caorle at the end of November.

Spampinato started quietly from the preliminary rounds, where he recorded 4 victories and 2 defeats. In the direct elimination draw, having easily overcome the match of 128 against the Neapolitan Cutolo with 15/1, he struggled quite a bit against Vannucci from Jesi in the match which was worth the mathematical qualification, managing to prevail with 15/12. Paradoxically, from the scoreboard of 32, in attacks that were on paper more demanding, shooting free from pressure and performance anxiety due to the pass he had now acquired, he was able to express himself at his best: he won 15/5 against Ciani from Frascato in the 32, 15/12 against the Iaquinta from Frascato is another player in the 16, and by 15/11 against the host Fiore to get to the podium.

In the semifinals after a good start against Proietti from Jesi, who took advantage of his obvious physical decline, extended his lead and took the match into his own by 11/15. A welcome return to a podium that had been missing for too many months for Francesco, and an excellent performance that serves to raise awareness of his own abilities, together with the need to learn to manage pressure in order to express himself to the best of his ability.

Excellent performance and qualification obtained for the very young rider Edward Aprile, 24th in the final ranking, who after a preliminary round with only one defeat, won the direct attacks against Cerino from breaking latest news 15/3 and against Rossi from Rome 15/9 which gave the certainty of the pass, before being stopped in the round of 32 from the expert from Jesi Look for us.

Finally, qualification also obtained for Mattia Pitino, 36th in the final ranking by virtue of the excellent results in the preliminary round, stopped prematurely in the thirty-second round, which needs to improve its resistance in the assaults to 15 hits. For the National test of Caorle in Spampinato, Aprile and Pitino Scalora will join, already qualified by right due to his ranking position. Scalora who was competing at the same time in Istanbul (Turkey) in the first Under 20 World Cup race of the season. For him an interim 43rd final position out of 165 athletes, stopped by the German Barby for 12/15.

Double international appointment next weekend: the Turkish capital will host the Overall World Cup, with our Giorgio Avola competing from Friday starting from the preliminary rounds; on Saturday in Budapest (Hungary) she will return to competing in the European Cadet Women’s Foil Circuit Milana Stepovyk.

