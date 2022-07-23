Home Sports Fencing, the Azzurri beat the United States in Cairo: it’s gold. Italy closes with eight medals
Fencing, the Azzurri beat the United States in Cairo: it’s gold. Italy closes with eight medals

The Italy of foil doubles and signs a royal epilogue on the Egyptian platforms. Twenty-four hours after the success of the women’s Dream Team, the men’s team proves to be equally dreamy and hits the second blue gold of the world championship: Tommaso Marini, Daniele Garozzo and Alessio Foconi (with the newcomer Guillaume Bianchi busy yesterday in the early stages) they defeated the United States in the final 45-39.

Fencing World Championships: Italy’s gold in women’s foil. It is the first of the review, USA beaten 45-27

ALBERTO DOLFIN

The contribution of the very young Marini (born in 2000) was fundamental for the boys of Cerioni who, after the individual silver at his debut, dragged his teammates to the top step even in the choral test in which Italy always goes to the medal at the World Championships since 2013 (5 golds and 2 bronzes): this is the 24th title in this format. The Ancona player obtained a +30 in terms of shots trimmed in the three attacks today, with a +9 in the final against the United States. A result that also makes us forget the Tokyo Olympic debacle with the premature exit to the quarter-finals.

There are therefore eight overall medals for Italy in Cairo, a good viaticum in view of the World Cup of the year to be held at the Allianz Cloud in Milan. Before the last assaults, in the closing ceremony, there was the passage of the flag between the Egyptian capital and the Lombard city.

See also  Will Yuzuru Hanyu quit the figure skating competition due to injury and still come to the Beijing Winter Olympics? |Hanayu Yuzuru|Japan|Grand Prix_Sina News

The president of Federscherma Paolo Azzi is satisfied: «The balance of the event is positive. In the team competitions we won 5 medals out of 6 and we had the opportunity to do en plein, because there is a bit of regret for today’s release of the sabers in the quarter-finals against Hungary (later gold; ed) which was within our reach. Twice we lost the finals at 14, so I would say that we are working well and in perspective the construction site in view of the Olympic qualification is working, with very positive signs from the young people. In addition to a super Tommaso Marini we also saw an excellent Pietro Torre in the men’s saber, while in the women’s, even on a day to forget, Eloisa Passaro performed very well, also in the first World Cup. A very good season ends for us after a great World Cup campaign, a perfect European and a very high level World Cup ».

