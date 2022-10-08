The European Cup for clubs opens the international fencing season in Cagliari this weekend. The PalaPirastu and Gyms A and B of CONI will host the Champions League of fencing, in a new format that brings together five of the six weapons in a single location and on the same date, with the sole exception of the male sword. The event is organized by the Athos Academy of Arms on behalf of the European Confederation, which will see the first official release of President Giorgio Scarso. In all, almost 200 athletes from 19 European nations will be on the platform, led by Italy and France.