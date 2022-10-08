Home Sports Fencing, the Champions League in Cagliari: from Garozzo to Volpi the return of the big names
Fencing, the Champions League in Cagliari: from Garozzo to Volpi the return of the big names

The European Cup on Saturday and Sunday kicks off the season with a new format: first test for the top Azzurri

The European Cup for clubs opens the international fencing season in Cagliari this weekend. The PalaPirastu and Gyms A and B of CONI will host the Champions League of fencing, in a new format that brings together five of the six weapons in a single location and on the same date, with the sole exception of the male sword. The event is organized by the Athos Academy of Arms on behalf of the European Confederation, which will see the first official release of President Giorgio Scarso. In all, almost 200 athletes from 19 European nations will be on the platform, led by Italy and France.

How much Italy

Italy will field 11 teams in the competition, two in each weapon with the exception of the female sword, where there will be three Italian quartets. Many of our big names on the platform: the foil players Daniele Garozzo, Guillaume Bianchi, Giorgio Avola, Andrea Cassarà, Arianna Errigo, Alice Volpi, Martina Favaretto and Martina Batini; the swordsmen Mara Navarria, Alberta Santuccio, Federica Isola and Alice Clerici; the sabers Luca Curatoli, Pietro Torre, Dario Cavaliere, Michela Battiston, Sofia Ciaraglia, Martina Criscio, Eloisa Passaro.

