Fencing: the fair-play lesson of Gaia Traditi and Emilia Rossatti.

Fencing: the fair-play lesson of Gaia Traditi and Emilia Rossatti. VIDEO

Gesture of absolute fair-play during the final of the Italian Women’s Epee Under 23 Championship in Vercelli. Gaia Traditi is injured when she is ahead 12-9 with a handful of seconds left. Emilia Rossatti renounces the comeback and the final assaults, against a crippled and claudicating opponent. “That’s right. Friendship is worth more than a victory”, said the Italian swordsman. Watch the video

