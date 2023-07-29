Fencing, the Ukrainian epee player Olga Kharlan readmitted by the FIE after failing to greet her Russian opponent

After Jack of location of the government of Kiev and the request for clarification made by minister for the Sport Andrea Abodi on the case of spadista ukraina Olga Kharlan, disqualified from the international federation of scheraa (Whether) for not having greeted her rival at the end of the race Russian Anna Smirnovathe Ukrainian champion was readmitted at the World Fencing Championships in Milan.

As it reports Republicit was Fie herself who decided it, and now Kharlan will be able to compete in the team event at the World Championships in Milan, decisive for qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024. The Ukrainian athlete was awarded the good faith in the episode. Kharlan had used the blade to say goodbye to the Russian according to the Covid protocol still in force at the start of the World Cup. The International Olympic Committee (Cio) was also intervened in support of Ukrainian sportsmen asking comprehension for their stances on the issue of war.

It was precisely the position taken by the IOC that sparked the controversy with the Russian Olympic Committee. Yesterday evening Lausanne had invited the federations to handle situations such as those of Kharlan with “sensitivity”. The following day, the reply from the Russian Olympic Committee was not long in coming, accusing the IOC of “duplicity” in a statement. According to the president of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov “the statement in question indicates that the IOC has chosen a position in the political conflict, starting to act in the interest of one side”. According to the number 1 of Russian sport, the indications of the IOC “have clearly shown the duplicity of the so-called recommendations, of the criteria, of the parameters”. “Olympism is officially made an externally controlled tool in the interest of a geopolitical order to neutralize our citizens and our sports organizations,” concludes Pozdnyakov who is a former fencer.

