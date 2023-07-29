Fencing World Championships in Milan, after the women’s foil the men’s epee is also champion: an Italian nightmare for France

Sword and foil. For Italy a golden dream, for France a blue nightmare. It looks like the plot of a film that took place on the platform of the Allianz MiCo, home of the fencing world championships that are taking place in Milan. In the mid-afternoon it was the turn of the women’s national foil team, followed immediately by the men’s épée. A single opponent: France. One result: victory. Alice FoxesArianna Errigo, Martina Favaretto e Francesca Palumbo they beat the transalpines 45-39. For Italy it is the 18th world team gold in history and the ninth medal in this world championship review. Always race to very high voltageand the decisive choice of coach Cerioni to field Francesca Palumbo in place of Arianna Errigo, not in perfect physical condition, in the last and decisive assault against Italy already in advantage of six hits at the end of the penultimate thanks to Arianna Volpi. French kept at bay until the end with the final score of 45 hits to 39. Following, as mentioned, it was the turn of the boys of the sword. The quartet composed by David DiVeroliGabriele Cimini Andrea Santarelli and Federico Vismara beat France 45-32 in the final. It had been 30 years since the Italy of swordsmanship won gold in the team competition, for a day that will remain forever in the history of Italian fencing.

“It’s nice, we were one fantastic team today, just a team”. She said it Arianna Rigo to the microphones of Rai Sports after the victory of the blue women’s foil in the team competition at the World Cup Milan fencing. “It’s nice because experiencing it this way gives you something extra, it’s not easy to find and I enjoy it. I am happy and I am happy to share it with them who are not only companions but also friends, she added. “I had one terrible fear to disappoint the team, they did an extraordinary job and I didn’t want to make their effort in vain, I said to myself ‘Francesca, leave everything but take this gold home – he continued – In the end I succeeded thanks to them who reassured me ”. “We wanted strongly this gold, we teamed up from start to finish and the results showed, we are where we deserve to be”, added Favaretto, while Foxes she limited herself to saying that “the energies are finished, but at the right time here!”.

“It’s amazing, we did one flawless race“. She said it Andrew Santarelli to the microphones Rai Sports after the gold won in the team competition by the Azzurri of the epee at the World Fencing Championships in Milan. “We worked hard, we prepared this in the best possible way World and we did it. It’s a well-deserved success”, added Gabriele Cimini next to him, while for Davide Di Veroli “the credit belongs to everyone, we have meticulously prepared this match, we are too happy”. “It’s a wonderful feeling, I struggled today while my teammates compensated very well for what I did wrong – he concluded Frederick Vismara – This is our team, when one is not 100% the others take care of it. This is what will take us far”.

