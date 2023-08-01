Fencing World Championships in Milan, Ukrainian Kharlan does not shake hands with her Russian rival: disqualified

Ukraine Olga Kharlan was excluded from the draw by saber ai Fencing World Championships ongoing at Milano. The International Federation (Whether) considered the refusal of the athlete from Kiev to shake hands with her opponent, the Russian, as non-protocol Anna Smirnova, at the end of their first round match. Kharlan after winning the assault was limited to only one touch with the saber. The Ukrainian should have taken to the platform at 12.55 against the Bulgarian Yoana Ilievawhich was instead officially promoted to the round of 16.

At the end of the assault, in fact, finished on 15-7 for Kharlan, the Ukrainian did not return the greeting with the hand, but only by extending the hand saber. Smirnova did not accept the behavior of the rival and remained on the platform for a long time, with Russia presenting an appeal, requesting compliance with the regulation. Finally came the black card for the ukraine, who thus also lose the chance to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Kharlan, however, made a different decision than his colleague and compatriot Igor Reizlin which Wednesday has defected the first round challenge against the Russian Vadim Anokhin. This is indeed the will of the Ukrainian Olympic Committeewhich has asked its athletes not to compete against Russians and Belarusians.

“Lacking empathy” and “absolutely shameful“. So the Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak stigmatizes the decision of the International Fencing Federation to disqualify the Ukrainian athlete on Instagram. “Olga Kharlan, thank you for having worthily represented Ukraine at the fencing World Cup,” adds Podolyak. On Twitter, the Ukrainian presidential adviser shared a photo of Smirnova giving her victory sign wearing a Russian military ushanka. “As you can see he openly admires the army russo, which kills Ukrainians and destroys our cities,” Podolyak points out. Who then asks the Fencing Federation if “Russian money doesn’t smell of blood”.

