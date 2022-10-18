Home Sports FENDI brand friend Karim Benzema attends the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony
On the evening of October 17th, Paris time, French legendary football player and FENDI friend Karim Benzema attended the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony. The prestigious awards ceremony honors the best male players of the past year. The Real Madrid star was awarded the “World Player of the Year” award, based on votes from football journalists, coaches and national team captains.

Benzema attended the awards ceremony in a FENDI MTM navy blue gown with satin embroidered lapels and belt and a flat bow tie with the FENDI logo. FENDI Shadow patent leather lace-up shoes complemented the overall look of the evening.

