“An unacceptable decision” was taken against Fenerbahçe according to the club. In a statement, the Istanbul team denounced on Tuesday the travel ban imposed on its supporters for the Süper Lig match against Kayserispor on Saturday (5 p.m.). On February 26, supporters vilified Turkish power by chanting “lies, cheating, it’s been 20 years, resignation! », during a meeting against Konyaspor (4-0). These songs also echoed the reactions deemed too passive by the government, after the earthquakes that devastated the country.