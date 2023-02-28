Home Sports Fenerbahçe is indignant at the travel ban on its supporters
“An unacceptable decision” was taken against Fenerbahçe according to the club. In a statement, the Istanbul team denounced on Tuesday the travel ban imposed on its supporters for the Süper Lig match against Kayserispor on Saturday (5 p.m.). On February 26, supporters vilified Turkish power by chanting “lies, cheating, it’s been 20 years, resignation! », during a meeting against Konyaspor (4-0). These songs also echoed the reactions deemed too passive by the government, after the earthquakes that devastated the country.

“We want to know on what basis our supporters have been deprived of their rights. In this very sensitive time, we expect to be united and not divided,” sued the club. In the Championship, the team is second (48 points), behind Galatasaray (54 points).

