Fenerbahce – Mersin 99:60, Fenerbahce celebrates its first triumph in the Euroleague

The Istanbul club was playing for a valuable trophy at Královka Prague with a great rival from the domestic competition, so even before the match it was clear that after nine years a team from Turkey would dominate the Euroleague. Fenerbahce won only the fifth final match in the club’s history, last year they lost to Hungarian Soproní despite having the advantage of a home environment.

Both teams went into the match fiercely from the very beginning, soon a one-woman show began to take place. The American Stewart dominated the first quarter of the fight for the cup with her seventeen points, and the hunger for victory was with her and her teammates until the end of the game, during which she managed to score a total of 35 points for her team. The Fenerbahce team unequivocally dominated the entire match and with a result of 99:60 they won their first ever Euroleague title.

Photo: Ondřej Deml, CTK From left, Breanna Stewart from Fenerbahce and Jelena Dubljević from Mersin.

Fenerbahce clearly dominated in shooting success, which it had at 51%, rebounds and assists. The basketball players of the winning team lost the ball only eight times, while the players of Mersin even twenty times. “We worked all season for this, it’s very special for us,” said Fenerbahce point guard Courtney Vandersloot.