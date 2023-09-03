Feng Bin Emerges Victorious: China’s Female Discus Thrower Shines at Diamond League Xiamen Station

Xiamen Daily (Reporter Lu Pengyu) – The World Athletics Diamond League Xiamen Station was held at Xiamen Bailu Stadium last night, marking the return of the IAAF Diamond League to China after 4 years. The event featured four amazing performances by the world‘s best female discus thrower, Feng Bin, who was born in Xiamen this year and won the championship.

The Diamond League Xiamen Station showcased some of the most thrilling moments in track and field. The stadium witnessed a track and field feast with events like men’s 100 meters, men’s 800 meters, women’s 3000 meters, and women’s high jump, all of which saw world-class performances.

Feng Bin, the rising star in women’s discus throw, wowed the crowd by winning the championship with a throw of 67.41 meters, setting the tournament record and becoming the only Chinese athlete to win a championship in the 2023 Diamond League Xiamen Station.

In addition to Feng Bin’s outstanding performance, 151 players from 38 countries and regions participated in the event, creating 20 personal best results and 11 season best results. The competition was intense, with athletes praising the Bailu Stadium and expressing their desire to compete in Xiamen again.

The women’s 3000 meters race was particularly fierce, with 15 athletes from Kenya, Mexico, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Burundi competing. A total of 10 athletes set personal best records, with Kenyan athlete Chebet winning the championship with a time of 8:24.05, setting the world‘s best result this year. Despite the impressive performance, Chebet’s time fell short of the world record set by Chinese athlete Wang Junxia 30 years ago.

The men’s 100-meter race, known for its star-studded lineup, lived up to expectations. American athlete Coleman dominated the race, winning the championship with a time of 9.83 seconds, the best time in the world this year. Chinese athlete Xie Zhenye finished in eighth place, expressing his admiration for the Xiamen stadium and considering it the best domestic competition venue apart from the National Games.

Feng Bin’s victory in the women’s discus throw was one of the highlights of the Diamond League Xiamen Station. The highly anticipated duel between Feng Bin, two-time world champion, and Olympic champion Perkovic from Croatia, and Tausaga from the United States, captivated the audience. Feng Bin emerged victorious with a throw of 67.41 meters, overtaking Perkovic to claim the championship. She expressed her fatigue but joy after the competition and aimed to break the 60-meter mark in the future.

Xiamen’s own Ge Manqi, who made history as the first Chinese athlete to reach the semi-finals in the women’s 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, won the women’s 100-meter professional race in the Diamond League Xiamen Station with a time of 11.33 seconds. Ge expressed her pride in the stadium and hoped that the women’s 100 meters would become a main event in future competitions.

The Diamond League Xiamen Station also provided a platform for amateur athletes. Zhai Yuyun, a 73-year-old “grandmother-level athlete,” competed in the women’s mass group of the 100-meter race and received applause from the crowd despite finishing last. Zhai emphasized her happiness derived from running.

Overall, the Diamond League Xiamen Station showcased world-class performances, with athletes from all over the world delivering remarkable results. The Bailu Stadium received high praise for its design and atmosphere, solidifying Xiamen’s reputation as a top-tier host for international track and field competitions. As the event concludes, athletes look forward to returning to Xiamen in the future to continue the legacy of excellence in sports.