Home Sports Ferdinand warns Jorginho: “I don’t see him as a starter at Arsenal, he’s a stopgap, they’ll look for something else in the summer”
Sports

Ferdinand warns Jorginho: “I don’t see him as a starter at Arsenal, he’s a stopgap, they’ll look for something else in the summer”

by admin
Ferdinand warns Jorginho: “I don’t see him as a starter at Arsenal, he’s a stopgap, they’ll look for something else in the summer”

The former England defender, speaking on his podcast Vibe with Five, had his say on Jorginho’s move to Arsenal, explaining that for him it is not a long-term solution…

The last day of the market is always quite hectic and leaves room for quick negotiations that few could have imagined. One of the most important ones is the one that brought Jorginho to Arsenal. The blue midfielder, who was also Chelsea’s vice-captain, hasn’t left London, but has abandoned the more… posh area for the north. All after the Gunners tried (unsuccessfully) to get Brighton’s yes for the sale of Moises Caicedo. And instead in the end Jorginho goes to the Emirates, who in Potter’s Chelsea had lost centrality after being fundamental to his mentor Sarri, but also in the Lampard era and in the period in which Tuchel was at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho’s lack of speed

Arsenal has spent 15 million for him, but the reactions have not been too positive. Gunners fans are concerned about the midfielder’s lack of speed. And Rio Ferdinand also has a not too positive opinion of the blue. The former England defender, speaking on his podcast Vibe with Five, had his say on Jorginho’s move to Arsenal, explaining that for him it’s not a long-term solution… “You know I criticized Jorginho, I want to clarify the matter, I criticized him because he wasn’t good for how Chelsea were playing when he arrived. There was too much space around him and with his lack of speed and dynamism he was exposed to attack from the opposition.” Kind of what Arsenal fans are afraid of.

See also  Vialli, Gravina's letter: "You made a normal group exceptional"

A fallback?

Ferdinand continues. “Whatever your opinion of him, he is a player who knows how to pass the ball very well, especially if you have to let it go between the lines. We saw him well with Italy at the European Championships. He has excellent technique and can be an option other than Partey”. But he is not an owner. This, the former defender says it clearly. “He can come on if needed and help with his experience, but to be honest I don’t see him as a regular at Arsenal. And I don’t think he’s a long-term signing either, he’s a stopgap and Arsenal in the summer he will buy a top-level midfielder.” That is Rice and Caicedo, the two on whom it is said that the Gunners will bet. Jorginho, however, will do everything to… demonstrate that maybe only one will be needed!

February 1st – 2.57pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Milan, Salvini on the derby: “It is clear...

FIFA 23, the new update changes corners, referees...

It’s Hogwarts Legacy Month

Su Yiming and Cai Xuetong, finalists of the...

the reproduction is 5 meters high

the story of Will Still

superbike test in portimao bautista and ducati record...

13.67 million rollover was emptied Football Lottery jackpot...

Liga, Barcelona wins in Seville and flies (for...

Depeche Mode: Memento Mori is the new album...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy