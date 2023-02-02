The former England defender, speaking on his podcast Vibe with Five, had his say on Jorginho’s move to Arsenal, explaining that for him it is not a long-term solution…

The last day of the market is always quite hectic and leaves room for quick negotiations that few could have imagined. One of the most important ones is the one that brought Jorginho to Arsenal. The blue midfielder, who was also Chelsea’s vice-captain, hasn’t left London, but has abandoned the more… posh area for the north. All after the Gunners tried (unsuccessfully) to get Brighton’s yes for the sale of Moises Caicedo. And instead in the end Jorginho goes to the Emirates, who in Potter’s Chelsea had lost centrality after being fundamental to his mentor Sarri, but also in the Lampard era and in the period in which Tuchel was at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho’s lack of speed — Arsenal has spent 15 million for him, but the reactions have not been too positive. Gunners fans are concerned about the midfielder’s lack of speed. And Rio Ferdinand also has a not too positive opinion of the blue. The former England defender, speaking on his podcast Vibe with Five, had his say on Jorginho’s move to Arsenal, explaining that for him it’s not a long-term solution… “You know I criticized Jorginho, I want to clarify the matter, I criticized him because he wasn’t good for how Chelsea were playing when he arrived. There was too much space around him and with his lack of speed and dynamism he was exposed to attack from the opposition.” Kind of what Arsenal fans are afraid of. See also Vialli, Gravina's letter: "You made a normal group exceptional"

A fallback? — Ferdinand continues. “Whatever your opinion of him, he is a player who knows how to pass the ball very well, especially if you have to let it go between the lines. We saw him well with Italy at the European Championships. He has excellent technique and can be an option other than Partey”. But he is not an owner. This, the former defender says it clearly. “He can come on if needed and help with his experience, but to be honest I don’t see him as a regular at Arsenal. And I don’t think he’s a long-term signing either, he’s a stopgap and Arsenal in the summer he will buy a top-level midfielder.” That is Rice and Caicedo, the two on whom it is said that the Gunners will bet. Jorginho, however, will do everything to… demonstrate that maybe only one will be needed!

February 1st – 2.57pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

