Although I have already crossed several countries to attend a football match, I always find new ones where, having never been there, I know little about football and its fans. An example is Hungary, although it is not too far or difficult to reach. The reasons for my lack are many: the championship is not so famous, the historic stadiums have almost all been demolished and replaced by modern arenas without history or tradition, as aseptic as can be found anywhere in Europe. The various and rigorous security measures implemented on site also played a highly deterrent effect, from the obligation to subscribe to the local equivalent of the fan card valid for all matches or, in the case of Ferencvaros, with the mad aggravation of the turnstiles with recognition biometric where fingerprint scanning is required to activate them. After so much resistance, the great Budapest derby, the one played between the most successful team in the country, Ferencvaros, and historical rivals Újpest, which has always been a guarantee of entertainment for both fans, finally convinces me to climb on a night train heading east. If only to see, understand how the local organized cheering movement has survived these seasons of strong repression.

In order not to judge football in this country only on the basis of the most important match, I initially decide to attend at least a second match in Budapest, but only a few days before my departure I am informed that the match I have chosen, the one between Honved and Kisvarda , will be played behind closed doors, penalty for the entire audience, without distinction between offenders and outsiders and also including cheering from the opposing side, due to racist chants in the previous round. In the end, in the face of economic illogicality, only children are allowed into the empty cathedral.

I arrive in Budapest on Sunday morning around nine. After leaving my luggage at the hotel, I can take a first tour of the historic center of the Hungarian capital. Of course, I review the most famous monuments, such as the Parliament Building, the Chain Bridge over the Danube, the Buda Castle and St. Stephen’s Cathedral. The weather is fine but cold, the streets are clean and I have the feeling that the many tourists come almost all from Italy. As I make my way back to the hotel I realize I haven’t seen a single fan downtown, nor any other hint that the biggest game in the country will be played within hours…

Back at the hotel, after having collected everything necessary, I reach the Ferencvaros stadium by bus, located just south of the city centre. In the surroundings of the stadium we can finally see the first green-and-white fans but also many policemen, who however are placed in a more or less discreet manner, without a useless and counterproductive show of force. The stadium itself is a standard model from the 2010s, located in the middle of a commercial area and in which, more or less, you can recognize architectural elements that I personally have already seen in Munich (Allianz Arena) or Stockholm (Tele2 Arena). Only at the second and more in-depth look can I grasp the details that show the most typically footballing spirit and attitude of the stadium. The iron eagle, the “meeting point” behind the curve, and much more exciting or popular, if you like, the photos of the curve depicting various choreographies and torchlights, placed on tazebaos behind the stadium…

Finally fixed the delays for the accreditation gain entry. Even inside I can recognize elements seen elsewhere and that make me strongly think of the “Weststadion” of Rapid Vienna. This feeling is further accentuated by the fact that the supporters of Ferencvaros and Rapid have been twinned for many years. The two stadiums have almost the same number of green seats, even the home corner (the B-medium, the “sector B“) and the guest sector are arranged in a very similar way. Last but not least: the two curves are colored just like in the Vienna derby, the home one generally in green-and-white, the away sector in purple.

The parallelism of equality finds its climax when the two teams enter the field: the B-medium in fact he sets up a choreography with cards that show the club colors of Rapid (green-and-white like the clubs but with a red-blue stripe, the original colors of the Viennese club when it was founded) and after a few minutes the central part appears giant replica of a scarf from the “Tornados – Green Monsters” twinning (in Vienna the friendship with the “Fradi” fans is felt by the entire Curva, however the Tornados they are the largest group and today almost forty arrive), all then accentuated by three pyrotechnic fountains. Same colors, same quality of execution as in the “Block West” of the Rapid, indicative of the symbiosis and the harmony between these two realities. At the same time, in the away sector many white torches and some smoke bombs help to raise the level of color and contention.

On the pitch, the two teams are more often than not in balance, always encouraged by their respective fans. The first goal, an own goal by a Újpest defender right in front of the B-mediumis celebrated by a very suggestive torchlight.

When the teams return to the field after the usual tea, the home side performs a second choreography, this time too with reference to the twinning with Rapid: this time a replica of a group scarf is exhibited in front of the sector Monsters. Specifically, it is the original piece already used in the choreography to celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary Tornados. The celebrations for this jubilee, which actually took place in 2021, were postponed due to the pandemic and on the occasion of Rapid-Sturm Graz on 04/24/2022 all the historical scarves of the Tornados framed by those of friends Boys Parma and indeed Green Monsters. This last piece of that choreography was then given to Hungarian friends after the game and used today. A beautiful torch with red and green torches above the blow-up of the scarf adds even more color if needed. Another nice detail during this choreography: opposite the curve, in the “Green kids” sector reserved for children, three torches are lit, under the supervision of the Fire Brigade. Seen from the outside, an example of good manners for young fans…

Meanwhile on the pitch the two teams battle bitterly for victory in a thrilling match. The equalizer is celebrated by yet another torch in the away sector, but in the end it is the hosts who celebrate the 3-1 victory. With the last torches the team takes leave and returns to the locker room after receiving the well-deserved applause under their own curve.

Half an hour later the bus takes me away from this wonderful race and back towards the city centre. Under the lights of the street lamps I like the city even more, despite the sub-zero temperature I walk the streets for several more hours. The tourists have almost all disappeared and again I don’t see any fans around, perhaps to celebrate the victory. With regard to public order, there is nothing to report, in the city and in the places where I passed, I didn’t find anything else in this sense.

When night falls, I walk along the banks of the Danube getting lost in my ambivalent thoughts. I am aware that I don’t know much about football in Hungary, not even the local ultras world. Obviously I really enjoyed the choreography, the torchlights, the clapping, the choirs. However, I have the feeling that most of the fans around here, unwillingly or willingly, have to deal with the stringent security measures to enter the stadium. I wouldn’t know what to say in front of the choices of Hungarian supporters and its evolutions in front of such limits that necessarily redraw the borders. However, I remember the controversies concerning the fan card in Italy and the different approaches of the fans to face or evade it. The single solution will probably never exist, however the knowledge and often the genius of the world of supporters have offered and still offer new loopholes and forms of resistance to the forces that try to limit it from outside. In short, my thoughts are already wandering and organizing the next trip to discover this inexhaustible source of inspiration and creativity that organized cheering represents…

Jürgen De Meester