Barely three days after his arrival in London, Enzo Fernandez played his first game for Chelsea, engaged in the derby against Fulham valid as an advance of the 22nd day of the Premier League. It ended goalless, 0-0, and to unlock the match the Blues didn't even need the other new additions other than that of the Argentine world champion, namely those of Mudryk, D. Fofana and Badiashile. Disappointment at the end of the match in the Stamfpord Bridge crowd.



Fulham are now sixth in the standings, while Chelsea are ninth.



