The announcement of the arrival in Aston Martin in place of Sebastian Vettel starting from the F1 2023 season further extends the career of the Spaniard. Who, at the age of 41, is giving himself at least two other World Cups in the top flight: portrait of a unique champion of his kind
Nobody dares to say that in the end Fernando Alonso did not get what he wanted, albeit with a very long delay of nine years. It was July 28 of the 2013 Hungarian GP in Budapest when, on the eve of his 32nd birthday, when asked what would be the most welcome gift, the two-time F1 world champion let it slip that he would have wanted “the car of others”.
