Home Sports Fernando Batista is the new coach of Venezuela
Sports

Fernando Batista is the new coach of Venezuela

by admin
Fernando Batista is the new coach of Venezuela

While José Pekerman was dismissed on Wednesday in unclear conditions, the Venezuelan Football Federation was quick to find a replacement for him. ” I am here to announce who will be in charge of our national team. It will be Fernando Batista declared Jorge Gimenez, president of the Federation, during a press conference this Friday.

The 52-year-old Argentinian was his compatriot José Pekerman’s assistant and signed a four-year contract with Vinotinto, which aims to fulfill his dream: ” reach the first World Cup finals in its history. »

See also  China Huaxing Intercontinental Team won the seventh place in the Tour of Turkey - Xianning Net

You may also like

Bochum lesson for the relegation battle

Football, Bundesliga: Big points for Bochum in Cologne

Football: disqualification confirmed, Mourinho repeats the ‘handcuffs’ gesture...

Fantastic 12-game winning streak completes a major reversal...

Women’s Bundesliga, 13th matchday: Convincing Bayern victory against...

Lineker suspended by the BBC, he had compared...

Gary Lineker: BBC draws conclusions after Nazi comparison

Former F1 champion Jenson Button ready for ‘challenge’...

Jones 31 points, 12 assists, 5 steals, Jiang...

Bundesliga in the live ticker | Football currently...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy