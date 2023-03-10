12
While José Pekerman was dismissed on Wednesday in unclear conditions, the Venezuelan Football Federation was quick to find a replacement for him. ” I am here to announce who will be in charge of our national team. It will be Fernando Batista declared Jorge Gimenez, president of the Federation, during a press conference this Friday.
The 52-year-old Argentinian was his compatriot José Pekerman’s assistant and signed a four-year contract with Vinotinto, which aims to fulfill his dream: ” reach the first World Cup finals in its history. »
