Just a week after the victory in the second National Cadet Trial of Terni, another and even more important result obtained by Fernando Scalora who becomes nº 1 in the under17 European ranking of men’s foil.

Peak conquered after the Italian round of the European Circuit, held in Naples last weekend; where the bearer of Conad Scherma Modica won the 7th final place, best of the Italians present, out of 221 participants from 28 different countries. The first place in the ranking was obtained for the impressive consistency of performance obtained in the 5 races held this season: starting from the month of September in Warsaw where he was 7th in the season debut race, followed by the exceptional 2nd place in Manchester in October, 6th place in the very strong Budapest competition at the end of November, 17th in the Cabries competition in France (the only time where he did not reach the quarter-finals), and finally 7th place in Naples.

This result takes on an even more significant value in the light of the participation in the aforementioned Trials of the European Circuit also of various non-European countries (United States and Asian countries in particular) making them in all respects comparable to the under17 World Cup trials. Fernando’s constant performance was also evident in the Italian tests, with the 3rd place in the first national test for cadets in October and the victory, as mentioned, in the second test; results that also place him in 1st place in the national cadet ranking for the 2022/2023 season and automatically qualify him by regulation as a member of the Italian team that will take part in the European Cadet Championships, which will take place at the end of February in Tallinn (Estonia).