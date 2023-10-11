Fernando Tatis Jr. Joins Eastern Stars for Dominican Winter Baseball Tournament

Dominican shortstop and outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. will be joining the Eastern Stars in the upcoming Dominican winter baseball tournament, set to begin on the 19th of this month. The announcement was made by Fernando Tatis Sr., manager of the Stars, during a press conference this Tuesday.

Tatis Sr. stated that they have received permission from the San Diego Padres for Tatis Jr. to participate in 20 games during the tournament. However, it was not mentioned in what position Tatis Jr. will play – whether it will be as an outfielder, infielder, or designated player.

Last year, Tatis Jr. missed the entire season due to injury and subsequently faced a suspension for the use of prohibited substances. However, he made a strong comeback this season, playing full time in right field. He posted an impressive .257 batting average with 25 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases. Tatis Jr. was also recognized as one of the best outfielders of the year.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Tatis Jr.’s performance in the upcoming tournament, as they hope to see him continue his impressive run and contribute to the success of the Eastern Stars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

