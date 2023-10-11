Fernando Tatis Jr. Joins Stars Oriental for Upcoming Season

Fernando Tati Jr. Returns to Dress the Uniform of the Stars Oriental

Manager of the Stars Oriental, Fernando Tati, made an exciting announcement during a press conference held on Tuesday, October 10 at the Tetelo Vargas stadium in San Pedro de Macorís. Tati revealed that the renowned Dominican player, Fernando Tati Jr., will be joining the team this season.

Tati Jr. last wore the green uniform during the 2020-21 season, and he was a prominent member of the champion team from the 2018-19 season. Under his father’s leadership, the team won the Final Series against the Cibao Giants in six games, ending a more than 50-year-long championship drought in Dominican winter ball.

“The Baby,” as Tati Jr. is affectionately known, comes from a successful season with the San Diego Padres, where he transitioned from shortstop to right field. Despite missing the 2022 season due to a suspension for violating MLB’s prohibited substances program and a wrist injury, Tati Jr. finished with an impressive offensive line of .257/.322/.449, 25 home runs, and 78 RBIs in 141 games.

The Stars Oriental will kick off their season on October 19 against the Toros del Este at the Francisco Micheli stadium in La Romana. Fans are eager to see Tati Jr. back in action, contributing his talent and experience to the team’s quest for another championship.

