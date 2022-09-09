Ferran Torres: It’s an honor to work with Lewandowski, we’re trying to build a competitive squad
Live it, September 9th. At an Adidas event, Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres talked about his current situation with the team. He said it was an honour to play with Lewandowski.
On the goal in the victory against Plzen
Ferran Torres: “When the opportunity comes, you have to take advantage of your playing time.”
About Lewandowski
Ferran Torres: “It is a privilege to work here with a player like this, we already know him, we know what kind of player he is. We have other signings and we are trying to build a competitive team This is what Barcelona should be like.”
Lack of playing time, is it possible to leave?
Ferran Torres: “Leave? I just joined Barcelona!”
