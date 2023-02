Great victory for Kleb Basket Ferrara who at the end goes to Nardò with a basket from Bertetti.

It ends 93-91 for the Estensi who in the fourth final made a run of 18-30 which decided the match.

For Ferrara 12 by Amici, 15 by Cleaves, 15 by Smith, 14 by Vertetti, 18 by Jerkovic.

For Nardò 22 by Smith, 20 by Poletti, 13 by Baldasso, 22 by Stojanovic.