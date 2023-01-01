Home Sports Ferrari 2023, here are the novelties of the 675 project for the F1 World Championship: engine, sides, bonnet
by admin
The 675 project for the 2023 F1 World Championship will include some different solutions compared to 2022: narrower rear on the bonnet and a new gearbox

Paolo Filisetti

– Milano

The Ferrari F1-75 was unable to counter the Red Bull RB18 to the end mainly for two reasons: the weakening of the power unit for reliability purposes and the development program concluded too early. However, it is correct to believe that it has shown unequivocal qualities, and for this reason the Ferrari of 2023 will not be a revolution compared to 2022. However, its aerodynamic concept will be largely different and the innovations will be more capable of increasing the competitiveness of the car.

