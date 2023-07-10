Ferrari, after Silverstone it’s better to work on the 2024 car – breaking latest news

by Giorgio Terruzzi

At Silversone Leclerc and Sainz still in trouble. Are we sure it would not be better to change technical direction, design philosophy? Thinking about next year since, however it goes, the current year will involve dark red budgets

Even they, the Ferrari guys, are having a hard time finding the words, let alone us, here, grappling with a once again very bitter classification, made up of three points obtained by two drivers. After the comforts, the enthusiasm, the timid Austrian optimisms, we had cars without rhythm, traction, pace, grit, joy, in short, all that repertoire useful for making a good impression in front of the passionate, refined English audience. Taken, alas, to celebrate, for the exploits of McLaren, for the podium of Hamilton. All of this on the track that was supposed to offer definitive confirmations, raised hopes, as said by those who work at Ferrari.

It goes like this, rather, chronically now: some discreet races for some, modest for others, in a group placed behind Red Bull. McLaren at Silverstone like Ferrari at Zeltweg, like Aston Martin at the start of the season, like Mercedes from time to time. A heavily populated forest, sometimes dark, sometimes illuminated, never enough or at all. With the feeling that in this way we will go on to the end, listening to a number of theories on aerodynamic subjects, useful for making us understand that this red car cannot go much more, it cannot do, even if it struggles in the midst of others who, rotation, handle entanglements or similar flashes. Depends. From more or less severe curves, from more or less high temperatures, from trifles and incomprehensible pinzillacchere.

It was said: this project must be pursued, it must be made to blossom. Are we still sure it is? Isn’t it better to change technical direction, design philosophy? Thinking about next year since, however it goes, the current year involves and will involve dark red balance sheets. Well, words are no longer needed: the embarrassment is understandable; shared the bewilderment, it doesn’t even seem appropriate to expect resurrections in the short term, to wallow in this alternation of comforts and discomforts. Let’s think about 2024, serenely accepting what comes, with the consolation of being in good company. All stuck in the middle of the ford. Excluding Max.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

