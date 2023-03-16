After the disappointment in Bahrain, for Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari comes another blow. The Monegasque will suffer a penalty at the GP in Arabia Saudita for replacing the control unit and, perhaps, also the battery. Leclerc will therefore be forced to serve a grid penalty of at least ten positions. Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur described what happened at the circuit’s debut Sakhir during a meeting with journalists: “There were two different problems. On Sunday morning when we turned on the power unit, and then in the race. And twice the problem was in the ECU, an unexpected That it has never occurred in the past“. Something that has never happened before, but which costs Leclerc dearly: the Monegasque was forced to retire in the first grand prix of the season and is now Jeddah his race starts already compromised.

“We have done an in-depth analysis about what happened and I believe that everything is now under check. But unfortunately Charles will have to serve a penalty in Jeddah because the regulations stipulate only two ECUs for the entire season,” confirmed Vasseur. Who also spoke of Leclerc’s reaction to the news: “We spoke to all the employees at the factory after Bahrain – he adds on the Monegasque driver’s mood – it is motivated and let’s see what can happen in Jeddah even with the penalty. But that’s not why he’s unmotivated or anything like that, he is convinced and is working with us pushing the whole team. She is supporting everyone in a good way”.

“I’m quite optimistic that in Saudi Arabia we can take a step to be closer to Red Bull on a track that is different from Bahrain – concluded the team principal of the Reds – We will also bring some updates. I don’t want to talk about dates, about new parts… I think the most important thing is to stay focused on the current situation to try to get the best out of it”.