Home Sports Ferrari appoints Fred Vasseur as team principal and general manager
Sports

Ferrari appoints Fred Vasseur as team principal and general manager

by admin
Ferrari appoints Fred Vasseur as team principal and general manager

Fred Vasseur will join Scuderia Ferrari on January 9 as team principal and general manager. The house of Maranello announces it. Vasseur has over 25 years of successful motor racing experience, starting in junior formulae and in Formula 1. During this period, his success in nurturing talented drivers has also been recognized, conquering the GP2 series in both 2005 ( Nico Rosberg) and in 2006 (Lewis Hamilton). Vasseur held the position of CEO and team principal of Sauber Motorsport (Alfa Romeo F1 Team) which he took over from 2017. In 2016, he was team principal of Renault F1 Team.

“We are delighted to welcome Fred Vasseur to Ferrari as our team principal. Throughout his career he has successfully combined his technical strengths, thanks to his experience as an engineer, with a constant ability to stimulate the best in his drivers and teams. This approach and his leadership are what we need to make Ferrari grow with renewed energy,” comments Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna. «I am very happy and honored – says Fred Vasseur – to take over the leadership of the Scuderia Ferrari. For me, a lifelong motorsport enthusiast, Ferrari has always represented the pinnacle of the racing world. I look forward to working with Maranello’s talented and passionate team to honor the team’s history and legacy and deliver results for our fans around the world.”

See also  Atalanta-Torino 3-1: Koopmeiners hat-trick, Goddess first with Roma

You may also like

Meloni locks down the maneuver: “Pos without commissions?...

CBA Comprehensive: Zhejiang Chouzhou won 12 consecutive victories

World Cup, interview with Rudi Garcia: “Morocco’s secret...

Chinese team wins 9 gold medals at World...

Ferrari F1 official Frederic Vasseur appointed new team...

Argentina-Croatia and France-Morocco, Luigi Garlando’s analysis

Pereyra doesn’t move from Udine in January

Basketball game Saturday 314 NBA Timberwolves VS Trail...

Juve investigation, Ronaldo’s card and the debt to...

2022 China Tennis Tour Professional Finals (Macau): Cui...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy