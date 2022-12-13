Listen to the audio version of the article

Fred Vasseur will join Scuderia Ferrari on January 9 as team principal and general manager. The house of Maranello announces it. Vasseur has over 25 years of successful motor racing experience, starting in junior formulae and in Formula 1. During this period, his success in nurturing talented drivers has also been recognized, conquering the GP2 series in both 2005 ( Nico Rosberg) and in 2006 (Lewis Hamilton). Vasseur held the position of CEO and team principal of Sauber Motorsport (Alfa Romeo F1 Team) which he took over from 2017. In 2016, he was team principal of Renault F1 Team.

“We are delighted to welcome Fred Vasseur to Ferrari as our team principal. Throughout his career he has successfully combined his technical strengths, thanks to his experience as an engineer, with a constant ability to stimulate the best in his drivers and teams. This approach and his leadership are what we need to make Ferrari grow with renewed energy,” comments Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna. «I am very happy and honored – says Fred Vasseur – to take over the leadership of the Scuderia Ferrari. For me, a lifelong motorsport enthusiast, Ferrari has always represented the pinnacle of the racing world. I look forward to working with Maranello’s talented and passionate team to honor the team’s history and legacy and deliver results for our fans around the world.”