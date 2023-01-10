Home Sports Ferrari at Le Mans, an endurance legend begins again for Coletta
The project manager recounts all the details of the red’s return 50 years after its last time in the legendary 24 Hours. Celebrating its centenary this year. “The 499P is beautiful, the whole WEC championship will be a thrilling confrontation”. And in two weeks at Daytona the 296 will make its debut

Now there are also the crews, everything is ready, and after fifty years we’re starting again. Ferrari returns to Le Mans, where Le Mans, as we know, means a mythological race, but also a category and ultimately a world. Made up of different classes, for decades less and less relevant, in the presence of the prevailing Formula 1. But always with its charm. Ferrari had come back to compete in the GTE for some time, in fact, they won the last two championships. But now the circle is closed. With the return to the premier class, as in the days of the epic challenges with Porsche and Ford. Duels that start again in the newborn era of HyperCars. Antonello Coletta, the manager of GT Sports Activities, and therefore of the project, talks about it. His name, in recent weeks, had also been put in the hypothesis for the top of the Scuderia in a Formula 1 key, in the place left vacant by the farewell of Mattia Binotto.

