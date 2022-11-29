Scuderia Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has resigned. The Maranello house communicates it in a note. Ferrari has accepted the resignation of Mattia Binotto who will leave his role on December 31st.

«I would like to thank Mattia for his many and fundamental contributions in his 28 years with Ferrari, and in particular for his driving which led the team to be competitive again last season. Thanks to this, we are in a strong position to renew our commitment, first and foremost to our incredible fans around the world, to win the most important trophy in motorsport. All of us at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wish Mattia all the best for the future,” commented CEO Benedetto Vigna.

«With the regret that this entails, I have decided to end my collaboration with Ferrari. I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the goals set. I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step, although it was a difficult decision for me. I thank all the people of the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfactions,” said Binotto. The process to identify the new Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari begins now, and should end in the new year.

According to the first rumors, the French Frédéric Vasseur, considered very close to Charles Leclerc, should come from the cousins ​​of Alfa Romeo-Sauber in his place. In fact, the Monegasque driver made his F1 debut with him in the 2018 season and the arrival of the French manager in Maranello could make one think of the desire to grant Leclerc a role as first driver, the same one actually covered by Max Verstappen in Red Bull where he managed to conquer his second World Cup in a row. If this were not the case, press rumors also suggest the passage of Maranello CEO Benedetto Vigna to the role of “pro tempore” Sports Management manager.