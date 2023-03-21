The melancholy of Charles Leclerc Stuck in seventh position was the photography of the disaster Ferrari in Saudi Arabia. The culmination of a season start from nightmare for a team that expected to compete for the title at Red Bull Of Max Verstappen. At the end of the Grand prix of Jeddah Leclerc’s nervousness was evident, as was that of Carlos Sainz which didn’t go better: sixth at the finish line. The background, however, say that the team principal too Fred Vasseur she was black with rage and at the end of the race she let off steam with the technicians: “Let’s not tell each other bitches”. An affirmation resulting from the frustration of the moment, but which it hides an idea chiara: the SF-23 is not (yet) to be thrown away, but it is certainly not the fantastic machine that was described during the Fiorano presentation. So we need to work hard on the negative aspects: it has already become one race against time.

Read Also F1 is Red Bull’s domain in Saudi Arabia. It’s late at night for Ferrari

“The most important thing in situations like these is to understand because we are not good, we don’t have to tell each other bitches. We have to changefind out where we are going wrong, and push. No more words, no more speeches,” Vasseur said, according to the Courier. The reference is to engineers who work on the single-seater. Vasseur wants to understand as soon as possible what are the flaws of the project inherited from Mattia Binotto: in qualification Ferrari stayed away from Red Bull but showed good potential, the step we are instead it is a disaster. Not forgetting the problems of reliability. The first objective therefore is to understand why the SF-23 collapses when it is fitted with hard tyres: the hope is that it is “only” a problem with the set-up of the single-seater.

Read Also F1, another farce: the FIA ​​takes away the podium from Alonso during the awards ceremony, then gives it back to him

Vasseur then clarified the reasons for the outburst with his men: “Sorry if I used a bad term but the meaning for me is clear: the potential of the car is good, perhaps not quite as much as that of Red Bull, but we can’t use it except in some moments”. The team principal does not claim to magically find himself a perfect Ferrari, but he understood that steps forward are needed immediately to avoid further embarrassment: “We need to remain calm and understand what we are doing wrong. A car capable of aiming for the front row in qualifying is unimaginable in the race it goes nowhere“. So stop making excuses and “pushing like crazy”: this is the order arrived from Vasseur, in Maranello there will be another few weeks of tension. The next Grand Prix in Australia is scheduled for Sunday 2 April. It’s already around the corner.