In Modena the last farewell to the technician who made Ferrari great with the World Championships of Surtees, Lauda and Scheckter (absent justified). Present Binotto, Piero Ferrari and Arnoux. Dallara’s moving memory: “he was not only the best and the most complete, he was first of all a beautiful person and a true friend”

Mario Salvini





@

chepalleblog

The last farewell to the engineer, “to the best of us all”, as Giampaolo Dallara, a colleague of the first hour and a lifelong friend, defined him, moved. And bestowed by him, such a title, is the coronation. The definitive eulogy for Mauro Forghieri, the engineer, with the definite article, who died on Wednesday at the age of 87. The funeral was celebrated today at the Abbey of the Benedictine Fathers of San Pietro in Modena, his city, or rather, the city that had given him honorary citizenship, because in reality he was from the province of Formigine. And it was the pride of that land that was recognized in engines and racing and continues to recognize itself.

eleven world championships — Forghieri was Ferrari, which he directed from 1962 to 1984. A total identification, because, as he used to do at the time and as perhaps only he was capable, he played his role with unparalleled competence and genius. it declined in all areas. Under his leadership, 11 World titles, seven Constructors and four drivers arrived in Maranello, with John Surtees, Niki Lauda (two) and then with Jody Scheckter (the South African had announced his arrival, for today: then he made it known that he had discovered that his passport has expired). “He was the best of all of us – these are still Dallara’s words – because he was the most complete. He designed everything about the car: the engine, the gearbox, the chassis, the aerodynamics ”. See also Davis Cup: China reverses Uruguay to advance to World Group 1 play-off

Fury — They called him Fury, because when something didn’t go as he said it couldn’t be very easy to deal with. “Well, he did everything – smiled Dallara – not only the Formula 1 cars, but also those for Le Mans, the Formula 2, the cars for uphill races, let’s say it was normal that he was always a little agitated” . But having said this, there is a risk of giving him a misleading image. “He and I arrived in Ferrari two months apart from each other. Maybe he would have preferred to stay in the technical office, while I would have liked the racing department, but at the time it went the other way. He was a nice person, and a friend. He has been all his life ”.

Binotto and Arnoux — A sentiment shared by the many who arrived at the church of San Pietro to greet him one last time. Many engineers, most of them now retired, but also technicians, workers, employees of Ferrari, Maserati and Lamborghini. There was Mattia Binotto who on Wednesday told the Gazzetta “Every time it was a thrill to meet him for his charisma. He was one of the last total technicians ”. He did not want to make any statements to the reporters present today. And there was Piero Ferrari, vice president of the Cavallino, together with his nephew Enzo. And then in front of the coffin passed René Arnoux, first a great rival, then a Ferrari driver, Bruno Giacomelli, Pierluigi Martini, the authorities, the mayors of Modena, Gian Carlo Muzzarelli, of Maranello, Luigi Zironi, and of Formigine, Maria Costi. Then the last trip, and even the hearse, was in a sense a tribute and a memory: it was Maserati, one of his houses. See also Preparations for the top 12 national football matches will be advanced to mid-August to start the Super League schedule or be compressed to 22 rounds