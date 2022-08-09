Charles Leclerc’s first time in Maranello? “I was 11-12 years old, accompanied by a family friend who worked there. So I sat in the parking lot for two hours and in the meantime I tried to imagine what the inside of the office was like.” In my mind I imagined myself admiring a structure similar to that seen in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. With the Umpa Lumpa running around. ” This was revealed by the Ferrari driver in a double interview with Carlos Sainz published in the first Hype issue of GQ, dedicated to the most original and exciting people, products, projects and ideas in the sectors of fashion, sport, music, cinema. of tv and technology. And Sainz, who belongs to a racing family like him, entered Maranello? “My arrival in Ferrari was a secret expedition, because I had to wait for the expiration of my contract with another team (McLaren; ed). My desire has always been to enter through the front door of the oldest and prestigious Formula 1 team. And instead I got there from the back … “Leclerc then confessed to the tension that his mother Pascal lives, seeing him racing:” His concern is very great. And I don’t know what to tell her, other than the fact that I love my job. There is nothing in particular he can add to make her feel better. I’m not going to tell her I’ll be careful. It would be a lie. I’ll do my best anyway. You know it well: it is a dangerous sport “.