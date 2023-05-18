Ferrari, have you ever seen the ugliest ever? This model is an eyesore

Ferrari has built hundreds of masterpieces, but today we will see the ugliest and least remembered ever. Here’s how it’s done.

Today, we will face a really curious discussion, linked to what can be defined as the Ferrari ugliest ever. Placing the name of the Modena-based company next to the word ugly is truly a sacrilege, but we assure you that a car that was certainly not very pleasant was built in the past.

It is a Ferrari which however was modified by an external company, which only took a Prancing Horse car as a basis, also confirming the engine which released truly remarkable power. At this point, it is good to go and discover the very curious Concise, which very few will now be able to remember after several years.

Ferrari, here is the Conciso which is the ugliest ever

From Ferrari there are plenty of unique ones, but the Conciso also deserves to be remembered for its strangeness, even if, looking at its shapes, we come to affirm without too much difficulty that it is the ugliest of all time. First of all, it should be emphasized that her bodywork is not made in Italy, but in Germany.

The studio took care of the construction Michalak, who decided to bet everything on minimalism, and even the name Conciso is a whole program in this sense, just to give the sense of essentiality. Its base is the 328, a model that is certainly much more pleasing to the eye, which is one of the most beautiful redheads in history, and which was completely revolutionized to create these shapes.

As you will see from the images, you will be able to immediately see a first feature. In fact, the car does not have a sunroof, and there are many features in common with a racing car, such as the seat belts and also the confined spaces in the passenger compartment, which make us think almost of a real single-seater.

The sound of the engine was very powerful, which however was not affected compared to the aforementioned 328. The acceleration was excellent, able to reach 100 km/h from standstill in less than five seconds, with a maximum speed of 280 km/h. The engine was the 270 horsepower 3.2 Quattrovalvole V8 of the 328 GTS, and based on what we know, it was the only thing it kept from the Ferrari from which it was inspired.

It was sold by the auction house RM Sotheby’s in 2018, but inside, it contained other particularities that made it look like a racing car, to be used, however, on everyday roads. In fact, the revised bodywork allowed it to lose about 30% of its weight, and all the innovations it had introduced were tested before the auction a few years ago on the Hockenheim track, where it was raced for the first time.

The shell design enriched this style so curious and different from the usual Maranello cars, and another curiosity concerns the absence of doors. Whoever got on board, in fact, had to climb over the sides, just in the style of the old racing cars. It will also be the ugliest Red ever, but his story deserved to be told.