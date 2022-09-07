This weekend, alongside the traditional red, the Cavallino will wear the color that has always been an integral part of the Scuderia and is the color of the city of Modena. The look celebrates 100 years of the racetrack

Ferrari is tinged with yellow. Only for Monza this weekend and partially, because red will remain the dominant color. This was announced by the Maranello team who unveiled the livery of the car that will race the Italian GP this weekend. The initiative, consistent with the origins of the team, will also involve the suits and helmets of drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Since the birth of the Scuderia in 1929 – and then with the founding of the car manufacturer 75 years ago – Ferrari has in fact been one of the elements in yellow, chosen by Enzo Ferrari between the two colors of the Modena emblem (yellow and blue). badges of its brand, like the Prancing Horse and the tricolor band at the top.

special look — An absolutely special look to underline a unique anniversary: ​​the 100th anniversary of the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. The livery of the F1-75 will therefore have several touches of yellow with black inserts. The changes, planned only for this race, will be visible on the front wing, at the height of the halo, on the bonnet and on the rear wing, where the logo with the famous long f-f in yellow on black will also be present. The same will be true for the drivers’ uniforms: yellow has always been part of the Maranello’s DNA alongside red, the Ferrari color par excellence. The story goes that in the early twentieth century red was imposed on Italian cars by the then International Association of Recognized Automobile Clubs and so, when Enzo Ferrari founded the Scuderia, with which he lined up Alfa Romeo cars, he was forced to adapt.

However, yellow is the second soul of the Maranello House and was immediately chosen as part of the emblem that the founder himself conceived after receiving the Prancing Horse logo from the family of the aviator and war hero Francesco Baracca. The Founder wrote "The Cavallino was and has remained black. I added the canary yellow background which is the color of Modena ". The championship debuted on the team's Alfa Romeos at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in 1932 and brought luck as the victory came with Antonio Brivio and Eugenio Siena. Since then he has never disappeared from the cars lined up by Enzo Ferrari.