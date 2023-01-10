First day of work in Ferrari for Frédéric Vasseur. The Scuderia’s new team principal showed up in Maranello on Monday 9 January to start his sports management. On this day he has already had talks with sporting director Laurent Mekies. Its operations begin just over a month before the date set for the presentation of the 2023 single-seater, the 675. The goal that awaits the new manager of the Reds is ambitious: to conquer that title which has been missing since 2008 in the Constructors’ World Championship and since 2007 in that pilots.

Vasseur’s contribution

—

The French team principal brings twenty years of experience in the racing world to Ferrari. In Formula 1 since 2016, he first managed Renault and then Sauber, where he stayed for over five years. He has already had the opportunity to work closely with Charles Leclerc in 2018, the Monegasque’s debut year in the top flight. Vasseur enters Maranello at a very advanced stage in the design of the future single-seater, which was born on the already excellent basis of the F1-75. One of the technical priorities to be addressed will be to ensure greater reliability at the power unit level, after the problems encountered in 2022. But important work will also be needed on the strategic front, which repeatedly showed shortcomings last season.