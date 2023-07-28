Home » Ferrari is the disappointment this season
Sports

Ferrari is the disappointment this season

by admin
Ferrari is the disappointment this season

Scuderia Ferrari is the biggest disappointment of the current season in Formula 1. This is also due to the fact that the top team comes and goes.

Frédéric Vasseur has so far not managed to break up deadlocked structures at Ferrari.

Marton Monus / Reuters

The sentence from second place, which is not enough for a Ferrari driver, lights up again and again behind the disillusioning rankings of the current Formula 1 season. Recently in Hungary, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished seventh and eighth, and that’s more the norm than the exception.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Sports Bureau holds the 14th National Games Competition Rules and Anti-Doping Work Conference_General Administration of Sports

You may also like

FC Bayern: praise from Tuchel – Gnabry wants...

Menorca the most beautiful beaches to see walking...

What Germany expects against Colombia

Max Verstappen Receives Five-Place Grid Penalty for Belgian...

Andrea Costa Imola, here is Dejan Bresolin

Tennis Hamburg European Open: A. Zverev vs. L.Van...

‘Church has another leg. Well Weah’

Football, women’s Bundesliga and 2nd division: Salaries in...

isolated 70-year-old patient

Kristin Harila scales all eight-thousanders in the world...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy