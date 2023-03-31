Of Daniel Sparisci

At the Australian GP Leclerc and Sainz say they have to play defense waiting for updates between Baku, Imola and Barcelona. Sainz: «A problem like this cannot be solved in a race»

NThere is no room for the splendid memories of a year ago when Leclerc dominated in Melbourne on the “Beast” and Verstappen slipped to -46 in the standings. «But now the performance isn’t there and the goal is to bring home as many points as possible. I don’t think miracles can be done this weekend, but we are pushing at the factory and I still believe in the title». Charles Leclerc at the Australian GP (HERE the times and TV) is the mirror of a Ferrari to be corrected, if not even rethought: zero podiums in the first two GPs, a gap from Red Bull by 7-8 tenths per lap in the race , in addition to the breakdowns on the Monegasque’s car.

There are no particular technical innovations in Melbourne, we have to wait for the “heavy” updates (including a new fund) arriving in May and June between Baku, Imola and Barcelona. In Maranello they say they have identified the evils of the SF-23, if that were true it would already be a good starting point, we certainly won’t understand it on Sunday.

The cure takes time, it is Carlos Sainz who explains where the truth lies, without hiding: «It won't take a race or two, but a couple of months in which we will have to try to do the best with what we have. There is a medium-term plan to reverse the situation, the factory is doing everything to accelerate developments». Moral: at the moment Ferrari is looking for temporary solutions by working on set-ups and ground clearance to protect the tires over the distance. For the Spaniard, the problem is that "the car of today is unpredictable, complicated".

Faced with a Red Bull “without weak points”, the surprising Aston Martin of Alonso, one can only play defense – the goal is to enter the top 5 – waiting for better times. A revised version of the SF-23 that can straighten out this championship and give hope to the next one, because today’s choices affect those of tomorrow. It started like the redemption season, we are already at the recovery courses.