Max Verstappen restarts as he had finished the 2022 F1 World Championship (dominating the Bahrain Grand Prix) and the Ferrari mashed potato. Charles Leclerc got off to a good start, gaining second place, but on lap 41 he had to park your “Red” at the edge of the track because it was off.

“What’s up guys? No power“

The Monegasque driver got out and headed towards the pits, but shortly before he had sent a message to the Ferrari pit. “Oh no, no, no” – Leclerc shouted on the radio -. What’s up guys? No power“. Even earlier the omens had not been good, since on his new Ferrari SF-23 had been installed a new electric box and a new battery. The Monegasque driver had to admit the superiority of Red Bull (Mexican Sergio Perez finished second) “in terms of performance, we were far away in terms of race pace. They found something, in qualifying we were close. They are of another category“. The fourth place of the Spanish Carlos Sainz Junior was a small consolation, but the dreams of glory are far away for now.

Frederic Vasseur (Ansa)

Vasseur: “We have to understand what happened”

Even the new Ferrari team principal, Frederic Vasseur, was disappointed by his debut in the World Cup. “We have to start from here and do our best to resolve the situation in the coming weeks – said the team principal -. I didn’t expect reliability to be an issue; it happened for the first time and, before drawing any conclusions, we need to understand what happened”. “Also because, I think Charles was calm in third position and that placement would have been a good starting point of the season. At first he surprised us: he was confident, competitive and ahead of Perez. Then, as soon as he stopped and put on the hard tyres, things changed. With the ‘soft’ and ‘hard’ tyres, it was difficult to keep up with Red Bull.”

“We need to improve on reliability”

Vasseur speaking to Sky Sport of Leclerc’s withdrawal in Bahrain he added: “We know that now there is a clear picture of the situation, that we need to improve on reliability and degradation. Bahrain is an extreme circuit, it is the most critical of the season. We will return to Jeddah in better conditions – he adds -. With the updates on the car, in relation to pure performance, we are not too far away. Then, there is the degradation, which it’s a matter of setup, but it doesn’t depend on updates. The first problem today is reliability”.