Ferrari: maxi offer to take Lewis Hamilton

Maxi offer from Ferrari to convince Lewis Hamilton to race next year with the Maranello team. According to the British newspaper Daily Maila contract worth more than i is ready 44 million euros per season for the seven-time world champion. Whose contract of the English driver with Mercedes expires at the end of the current season.

The Elkann negotiation

The president of Ferrari, John Elkannwould be conducting the negotiation in person in the hope of persuading Hamilton, 38, to attempt to break the record of eight world championships aboard Ferrari, thus overtaking another Formula One legend, Michael Schumacher.

Instead of Sainz

The Mail argues that Hamilton is in all likelihood set to take the place of Carlos Sainzbut it is not excluded that it may also be profiled an exchange with Charles Leclerc, which in this case would end up at Mercedes. Last year there were rumors suggesting Hamilton’s possible retirement at the end of the current season, but recently it was the English driver himself who denied these rumors, not even ruling out his stay at Mercedes.