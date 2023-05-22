Home » Ferrari: maxi offer to take Lewis Hamilton
Sports

Ferrari: maxi offer to take Lewis Hamilton

by admin
Ferrari: maxi offer to take Lewis Hamilton

According to the English press, a contract worth more than 44 million euros per season is ready for the seventh world champion. Carlos Sainz street


Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)

Lewis Hamilton (Ansa photo)



Previous

See also  Milani's enterprise at the Tor de Gèants. "It's a competition to understand your limits"



Maxi offer from Ferrari to convince Lewis Hamilton to race next year with the Maranello team. According to the British newspaper Daily Maila contract worth more than i is ready 44 million euros per season for the seven-time world champion. Whose contract of the English driver with Mercedes expires at the end of the current season.

The Elkann negotiation

The president of Ferrari, John Elkannwould be conducting the negotiation in person in the hope of persuading Hamilton, 38, to attempt to break the record of eight world championships aboard Ferrari, thus overtaking another Formula One legend, Michael Schumacher.

Instead of Sainz

The Mail argues that Hamilton is in all likelihood set to take the place of Carlos Sainzbut it is not excluded that it may also be profiled an exchange with Charles Leclerc, which in this case would end up at Mercedes. Last year there were rumors suggesting Hamilton’s possible retirement at the end of the current season, but recently it was the English driver himself who denied these rumors, not even ruling out his stay at Mercedes.

You may also like

“more than 1.9 million tickets” sold during the...

Ten penalty points for Juventus Turin in Serie...

Another title for City: Guardiola as Ferguson and...

Martin Semmens: Southampton chief executive steps down after...

Ice Hockey World Championship: Status at Austria –...

Carmelo Anthony confirms NBA retirement after 20-year career

Atlanta Hawks, and the arrival of Igor Kokoškov

Juventus, Calvo-Allegri tug of war: who wins?

More than 200 cute babies in Hangzhou welcome...

ROUND LINE-UP: Rivals are drawn by proven shooters,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy