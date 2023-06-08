Ferrari on pole at Le Mans comeback

Ferrari immediately took pole position at the 24-hour Le Mans classic on its return after 50 years. Italian Antonio Fuoco was at the wheel of the number 50 499P, his team includes Spain’s Miguel Molina and Denmark’s Nicklas Nielsen. This ended Toyota’s streak of six qualifying victories in a row.

“It feels great in front of all these people. Ferrari is back after 50 years and we got a pole position,” said Fuoco after the session. The Ferrari with Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi finished second, while defending champion Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa in the Toyota finished third.

However, qualifying was stopped prematurely after Sebastien Bourdais’ Cadillac caught fire following a technical defect. The start of the classic in Le Mans takes place on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and can be seen live on ORF1 (broadcast starts at 3:30 p.m.).