Ferrari on pole at Le Mans comeback

Ferrari immediately took pole position at the 24-hour Le Mans classic on its return after 50 years. Italian Antonio Fuoco was at the wheel of the number 50 499P, his team includes Spain’s Miguel Molina and Denmark’s Nicklas Nielsen. This ended Toyota’s streak of six qualifying victories in a row.

“It feels great in front of all these people. Ferrari is back after 50 years and we got a pole position,” said Fuoco after the session. The Ferrari with Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi finished second, while defending champion Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa in the Toyota finished third.

“24 Hours of Le Mans” live on ORF1

For motorsport enthusiasts, it is the most important race and certainly the most legendary and most filmed: The 24 Hours of Le Mans on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th June 2023 reign on ORF, hence the program of ORF1 and ORF- tvthek. From 2.40 p.m. ORF1 will be showing the race live in six entries for around ten hours in total, and Le Mans 2023 can be seen completely live in the live stream on ORF-tvthek.

However, qualifying was stopped prematurely after Sebastien Bourdais’ Cadillac caught fire following a technical defect. The start of the classic in Le Mans takes place on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and can be seen live on ORF1 (broadcast starts at 3:30 p.m.).

