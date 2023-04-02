Another black day for the team Ferrari al Australian Grand Prix. A “crazy” race that ended with the umpteenth victory of Red Bull’s Max Vesrtappen and saw Charles Leclerc went off the road and ended up in the gravel at the third corner of the first lap after a Lance Stroll contact. The other Ferrari driver Carlos Sainzdespite an excellent race, paid the 5-second penalty that was assigned to him after a collision with his compatriot Fernando Alonso spun in his Aston Martin. Sainz thus fell back from fourth to twelfth position. The pilot’s anger at the decision of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) is understandable. At the end of the match he expressed his feelings and state of mind to the microphones of Sky: “I’d rather not talk, now I don’t feel like it. I want to see the marshals first and hope the penalty changes, I feel that they robbed us. I don’t want to talk otherwise I say bad words. If I don’t go to the stewards first, I can’t speak clearly.”

The article Ferrari, Sainz on a rampage over the penalty at the Australian Grand Prix: “They robbed us” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

