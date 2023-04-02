Home Sports Ferrari, Sainz on a rampage over the penalty at the Australian Grand Prix: “They robbed us”
Sports

Ferrari, Sainz on a rampage over the penalty at the Australian Grand Prix: “They robbed us”

by admin
Ferrari, Sainz on a rampage over the penalty at the Australian Grand Prix: “They robbed us”

Another black day for the team Ferrari al Australian Grand Prix. A “crazy” race that ended with the umpteenth victory of Red Bull’s Max Vesrtappen and saw Charles Leclerc went off the road and ended up in the gravel at the third corner of the first lap after a Lance Stroll contact. The other Ferrari driver Carlos Sainzdespite an excellent race, paid the 5-second penalty that was assigned to him after a collision with his compatriot Fernando Alonso spun in his Aston Martin. Sainz thus fell back from fourth to twelfth position. The pilot’s anger at the decision of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) is understandable. At the end of the match he expressed his feelings and state of mind to the microphones of Sky: “I’d rather not talk, now I don’t feel like it. I want to see the marshals first and hope the penalty changes, I feel that they robbed us. I don’t want to talk otherwise I say bad words. If I don’t go to the stewards first, I can’t speak clearly.”

The article Ferrari, Sainz on a rampage over the penalty at the Australian Grand Prix: “They robbed us” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Mason Mount: Chelsea boss Graham Potter wants contract extension for midfielder sorted 'quickly'

You may also like

Berlin Half: Eilish McColgan smashes own British record

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650R Green...

GLOSA: Fifty notches, Slavia still dominates at home....

NBA Top 5 Plays Of The Night |...

Bundesliga: Trainer effect provides relief

Verstappen wins the Australian GP. Ferrari disaster in...

Kušej flew against Pilsen, he is curious about...

Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Australian Grand...

Ethiopian Ayana wins debut in Paris

Scattered considerations after the Australian GP

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy