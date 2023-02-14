The new Ferrari SF-23 it is a matter of fact. She was unveiled earlier Tuesday before indulging in a few exhibition laps at her home circuit at Fiorano. Even more black and fromlook ‘bad’with some aerodynamic innovations which join the well-known concept of hollow belly already seen last year. The new car was born in front of 500 cheering fans, who filled the grandstand at the circuit, as well as hundreds of people outside the fences, who flocked early in the morning to hear the roar of the 066/10 power unit. Happy to see the new 2023 single-seater in action, under a spring sun and after two years of presentations assisted only remotely. In the late morning it was the turn of Charles Leclerc test the car for a couple of laps, followed in the early afternoon by Carlos Sainz.

Carbon details, a fast to “break”

A single-seater that features various carbon inserts, the logo with the “long Effe” on the rear wing and a completely new red colour, created by Ferrari Designfor both official cars that will be involved in a world championship: on that of Formula 1 will be in a matte version, instead glossy on the 499P, the Hypercar engaged in World Endurance (Wec). SF-23 is called to break the fast of Maranello which among the pilots lasts from 2007 – when he triumphed Kimi Raikkonen – and between builders from the following year. Ready to battle against the Red Bull Of Max Verstappen (already presented on February 3 in New York) and probably against the Mercedes Of Lewis Hamilton e George Russell (W14 to be unveiled on Thursday): plagued by porpoising last year before returning to the fray at the season finale (and taking a win in Brazil with the ex-Williams driver).

Leclerc charged: “World goal in 2023”

Meanwhile, Leclerc has already launched his battle cry: “We want to improve – the words of the Monegasque – In 2022 we took a good step forward, we must do the same this year, hoping to win both World Cup. This is the goal and we will do everything to achieve it”. But you need one Rossa to the height, that you do not sin in reliability like last year, when the outgoing team principal Matthias Binotto and its engineers had to reduce the horsepower in the engine (which should be recovered this year) to avoid the failures seen in Barcelona, ​​Baku and Austria. For Leclerc, meanwhile, the sensations are good: “I only did two laps but they are enough to understand that everything is working well – his words to Sky Sport – It’s a special day, launching at Fiorano and driving ahead of fans and company is something special. Everything went smoothly. The feeling it’s good, I missed driving”.



1 /3

Ferrari FS-23







The news on the single-seater

The SF-23 will maintain the same hollow belly philosophy. Detail already seen during the presentation of the Haasthe only one to be equipped with similarly shaped sides like the SF-23, while the other teams (including Alfa Romeo-Sauber) have decided to rely on sloping bellies (downwash style) by copying the Red Bull concept. Among the novelties a Halo with a little one airfoil above, a government narrower and afront wing which in style recalls the Mercedes. In addition to a queue at rear from the T shape – which serves to reduce heat and direct the flow at the height of the lower profile of the rear wing – and the repositioning of the tie-rod.

Update pack for testing in Bahrain

Ferrari, writes the technical analyst for F1 Paolo Filisettiwill bring a update package after testing Bahrain between 23 and 25 February. Modifications that will concern the side profile of the bottom and the area in front of the rear wheels, to be ready and competitive at the start of the season (the March 5th right at Sakhir). The degradation of and and their rendering with different arrangements will constitute one of the most relevant parts of the work programme testwhile three should instead be le configurations at the level of wings. The news, however, is not only linked to the track, because this will be the debut year as team principal in the Prancing Horse. Frederic Vasseur, arrived from Alfa Romeo in place of Binotto. On the other hand, no changes regarding the technical staff, with the two Enricos – Cardile for aerodynamics and Gualtieri for the Power Unit – always responsible for the respective areas. Laurent Mekies was confirmed as sporting director, as well as Inaki Rueda at the head of strategies.